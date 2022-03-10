DHL and Singapore Airlines ink new agreement to expand partnership

DHL Express to deploy five Boeing 777 freighters with Singapore Airlines on Crew and Maintenance agreement (CM)

First two aircraft to be delivered in July and October 2022

Ken Lee: “New agreement guarantees capacity on our critical routes out of Singapore.”

Lee Lik Hsin: “New freighter operation will support fast-growing e-commerce segment.”



SINGAPORE / BONN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 10 March 2022 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has entered into a Crew and Maintenance agreement (CM) with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to deploy five Boeing 777 freighters. This agreement marks a further step in DHL Express’ expansion of its intercontinental air network to meet customer demand in fast-growing international express shipping markets.

“With the deployment of five Boeing 777 freighters, we can expand our express service linking the Asia Pacific region with the Americas. Following the pandemic, we see good prospects for strong growth in trans-Pacific trade lanes. By collaborating with Singapore Airlines, we see a unique chance to establish a long-lasting relationship with a long time partner who shares common values and operates at the highest standard”, says Travis Cobb, EVP Global Network Operations and Aviation at DHL Express.

Based at Singapore’s Changi Airport and serving DHL’s South Asia Hub there, the freighters, which will sport a dual DHL-SIA livery, will be operated by SIA pilots on routes to the USA via points in North Asia. SIA will also oversee the maintenance of these aircraft.

The initial agreement is set for more than four years with the opportunity for an extension. As part of the agreement, the first aircraft delivery will be in July 2022, with the second in October 2022. The remaining three aircraft are planned for delivery throughout 2023.

Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial, SIA, said: “Today’s agreement builds on and strengthens the long-standing partnership between SIA and DHL. This new freighter operation will support the fast-growing e-commerce segment, in addition to other key business segments that rely on trusted express services that DHL excels in providing. It also provides a foundation on which the partnership between SIA and DHL can be further expanded in the future. Basing these freighters at Changi Airport will further reinforce Singapore’s position as a key air cargo and e-commerce logistics hub, contributing to its growth and development.”

“This new agreement guarantees capacity on our critical routes out of Singapore as we gear up for ongoing growth in Asia Pacific trade,” stressed Ken Lee, CEO DHL Express Asia Pacific. “It gives us greater flexibility to add new routes and optimize our aircraft utilization in the face of unpredictable changes or sudden increases in demand.”

DHL Express continuously invests to meet steady growth in cross-border time-sensitive shipments. It operates over 320 dedicated aircraft across its global network of 220 countries and territories. The Boeing 777 freighters are the world’s largest, longest range, and most capable twin-engine freighters that also contribute to DHL’s sustainability goals, reducing CO 2 emissions by 18 percent compared to the legacy B747-400s.

SIA’s cargo division operates to more than 90 destinations as part of its current network, which includes a fleet of freighters as well as the bellyhold space of the SIA and Scoot passenger aircraft. The airline recently ordered Airbus A350F freighters as part of its fleet renewal program. SIA continues to invest in its cargo capabilities, capitalizing on healthy demand fueled by growth in e-commerce, fresh produce, and pharmaceuticals, among other segments.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than EUR 81 billion in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

About Singapore Airlines

The SIA Group’s history dates back to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways Limited. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways Limited and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 cities in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership and Network Connectivity.

