Thailand to Purchase for More Electricity from Laos this Year

Thailand is to purchase more electricity from Laos this year in order to ensure sufficient supply and meet rising demand.

The Kingdom is to increase its electricity purchases from Laos from 9,000 to 10,500 MW after a new agreement was signed, allowing the country to increase its supply from renewable sources.

A signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding on Expanding Electricity Trade Cooperation between Laos and Thailand took place via digital conferencing software last week, with Laos represented by Minister of Energy and Mines of Laos, Dr. Daovong Phonekeo.

Thailand’s Minister of Energy, Mr. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, countersigned the deal.

Lao Economic Daily reports that under previous agreements, Thailand had agreed to buy power from six hydropower plants in Laos, including the Nam Ngum 3 power plant, the Mekong Power Plant at Pak Lai, as well as dams and hydro installations in Luang Prabang, Pak Bang, and t, and the Sekong 4A and 4B Hydropower Project.

Thailand increased its energy imports from Laos to 9,000 MW in 2016 according to an agreement signed in September that year, following a series of electricity purchase agreements commencing in 1993.