Laos Confirms 359 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 359 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 1.888 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 359 new cases confirmed.

There were 359 cases of community spread and 30 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 186 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw nine cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were fifty cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were seven cases.

In Bokeo Province saw no cases.

Khammouane Province saw five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,233 active cases of Covid-19, with 642 confirmed deaths, and 146,687 total cases.

Meanwhile, 66 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 72.19% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59.73%.