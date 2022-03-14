Man Killed in Fuel Tanker Fire in Xayaboury Province

A man has been killed after a fuel tanker caught fire on Friday in Xayaboury Province.

Unofficial reports suggest the fuel truck was on its way to Paklay District on Friday evening when it was involved in an accident on Phou Yai Mountain, causing it to catch fire.

According to eyewitness reports and video posted to social media, the driver was killed in the blaze.

The accident occurred as the vehicle took a new route linking Sanakham District of Vientiane Province with Paklay District in Xayaboury Province.

The victim, identified as Mr. Choun, was from Boungma Village, Paklay District, Xayaboury province, according to witnesses.

Authorities are now conducting an investigation.