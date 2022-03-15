Laos Confirms 722 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 722 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,037 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 722 new cases confirmed.

There were 693 cases of community spread and 30 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 478 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw six cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were fifty cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were eleven cases.

In Bokeo Province saw nine cases.

Khammouane Province saw twelve cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,203 active cases of Covid-19, with 643 confirmed deaths, and 147,409 total cases.

Meanwhile, 110 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 72,73% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59,80%.