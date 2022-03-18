Saudi Foreign Minister Visits Laos

His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has paid an official visit to Laos today.

According to a press release from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi foreign minister and his delegation made the visit to Laos in response to an invitation by Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumxay Kommasith.

The visit by Prince Faisal to Laos was made to further strengthen and expand the existing good relations and cooperation between the two countries for the mutual benefit of both peoples, the statement said.

The two sides exchanged views on recent bilateral cooperation and spoke of plans for further cooperation including the promotion of trade, investment, mining, energy, agriculture, education, and tourism.

The two foreign ministers also briefed each other on their respective socio-economic development situations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, the Lao side proposed that Saudi Arabia consider providing assistance to Laos in human resource development, including training in English and Arabic languages for Lao diplomatic employees.

Laos also proposed that Saudi Arabia consider investing in agricultural projects in Laos, and importing agricultural produce from Laos, to which idea His Highness Prince Faisal expressed his interest.

Minister Saleumxay congratulated Saudi Arabia on its success in hosting the 42nd Gulf Summit in 2021, and thanked the Saudi government for its past support and assistance to Laos, as well as expressing his hopes for continued mutual support in the future.