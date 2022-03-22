Laos Confirms 2,328 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 2,328 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,976 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 2,328 new cases confirmed.

There were 2,306 cases of community spread and 22 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1,329 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw seventeen cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were one hundred and sixty-nine cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were seventy-five cases.

In Bokeo Province saw sixty-five cases.

Khammouane Province saw eighty-five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 2,716 active cases of Covid-19, with 651 confirmed deaths, and 156,422 total cases.

Meanwhile, 71 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 75.35% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.26%.