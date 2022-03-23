Laos and Brazil to Raise Cattle for Export to China

Laos and Brazil have signed an agreement that will see the two countries cooperate on cattle farming and other agricultural projects.

The agreement comes as Brazil has expressed an interest in cattle farming in Laos for export to China, according to Lao National Radio.

The two countries signed an Agreement on Technical Cooperation at the Embassy of Laos in Bangkok aimed at promoting technical cooperation in various areas, including animal husbandry and agriculture.

The agreement also covered cooperation in health, education, poverty alleviation, human resources, food security, and socio-economic development.

The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of Laos to Thailand, Mr. Seng Soukhathivong, and the Ambassador of Brazil to Thailand, Mr. José Borges dos Santos Júnior.

The two parties believe the deal will enable them to expand cooperation in future years in other sectors, particularly those related to social and economic growth.

The Lao People’s Democratic Republic and the Federal Republic of Brazil established diplomatic relations on 12 June, 1995.

In that time, the two countries have expanded cooperation in a range of areas, with Brazil providing training for young diplomats and footballers, as well as assisting Laos with irrigation initiatives.