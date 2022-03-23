Laos Confirms 2,625 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 2,625 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,021 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 2,625 new cases confirmed.

There were 2,595 cases of community spread and 30 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1,164 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw twenty five cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were three hundred and thirty-five cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were ninety-eight cases.

In Bokeo Province saw ninety cases.

Khammouane Province saw one hundred and one cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 3,309 active cases of Covid-19, with 652 confirmed deaths, and 159,047 total cases.

Meanwhile, 128 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 75.72% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.40%.