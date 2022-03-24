Laos Confirms 2,819 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 2,819 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,010 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 2,819 new cases confirmed.

There were 2,776 cases of community spread and 43 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1,084 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw twenty four cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were three hundred and eighty-eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were two hundred and twenty-eight cases.

In Bokeo Province saw seventy-three cases.

Khammouane Province saw one hundred and thirty-nine cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 4,075 active cases of Covid-19, with 652 confirmed deaths, and 161,866 total cases.

Meanwhile, 103 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 75.72% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.40%.