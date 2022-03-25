Emotional Wellness Singapore Introduces RENEW Program Amidst COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has potentially led to emotional and mental health matters among Singaporeans. The RENEW Program has an aim to allow individuals gain control and self-mastery over their beliefs, thoughts and values. This unique program delves deep into uncovering individuals’ negative beliefs and false assumptions that may be hindering them from unlocking their fullest potential. A repertoire of psychotherapy techniques will be utilised to unmask and reconstruct an individual’s inner beliefs to be optimistic and empowering. With refreshed insights, individuals may potentially be free from emotional distress and feel like their life has been renewed.
