Laos joins Earth Hour 2022

Laos will join people from over 190 countries around the world in observing Earth Hour by turning off lights for one hour on Saturday, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

At iconic buildings in Vientiane including the Patuxay Monument, ministries and Government offices as applicable, international organisations including the UN House, and NGOs, as well as the houses of private people to show a simple act can have great impact for conserving energy and protecting the environment.

Earth Hour, initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007 in Australia, is a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action for commitments to combat global warming and climate change.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and support simple efforts that can conserve energy and tackle climate change. Depending on natural resources to develop its human and socio-economy development in alignment with the sustainable and green growth direction, Laos also takes this opportunity to improve perception of public on environmental issues such as climate change, natural resource management, and energy conservation.

Earth Hour 2022 is jointly organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the United Nations in Lao PDR, and WWF-Laos.