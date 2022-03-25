Laos Rolls Out Fourth Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

Laos has begun rolling out fourth Covid-19 vaccine doses for priority groups and people aged 18 and over.

According to a notice issued yesterday by Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphom, Director-General of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, fourth Covid-19 vaccine does are now being administered.

The fourth dose will be available to those who received a third dose (booster) shot more than three months ago.

Priority groups will be first in line to receive a fourth dose, including frontline workers, people above 60 years of age, and people with underlying health conditions.

The notice states that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines will be used for the first and second rounds of booster shots, and it is scheduled to be completed as soon as possible before the vaccine expires in March and April.

People who have been infected with Covid-19 can have the vaccine as a first, second, or booster dose, two months after recovery, depending on their immunization schedule.

Meanwhile, 12 to 17-year-olds are not yet authorized to receive the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine.