NEW! Savour Life’s Simple Joys with The All-New Ribena Simply Strawberry Range

Ribena Is Now More Than Just Blackcurrants – Taste the Refreshing Goodness of Strawberries!

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 March 2022 – If you’re craving an exciting sip of something fruity and thirst-quenching, reach for Ribena’s berry-special newly launched offering – the refreshing Ribena Simply Strawberry range of drinks!

The Ribena Simply Strawberry range packs a delightful burst of delicious, juicy strawberry flavour in every sip. Best consumed in icy cold mixtures, the Ribena Simply Strawberry is a thirst-quenching beverage that contains goodness from European Strawberries! On top of that, the drink is rich in vitamin C and has no artificial sweeteners, guaranteeing a delicious and healthy treat for you and your loved ones.

“The Ribena Simply Strawberry range marks Ribena’s first venture in flavours outside of our recognised blackcurrant flavour,” shared Lam Hui Min, Head of Marketing, Beverage at Suntory Beverage & Food Malaysia Sdn Bhd. “Ribena is well-loved for its great taste and vitamin C-dense profile, all of which has earned Ribena a special place in the hearts of Malaysians.

“Now, we’re excited to expand our range of offerings with an exciting new flavour, so even more people can enjoy the goodness of Ribena. With Simply Strawberry, consumers can treat themselves anytime to life’s simple joys with the natural, delicious, and refreshing taste of strawberries,” she said.

Whether you’re mixing the cordial into a refreshing glass of icy cold water to share with your loved ones, or enjoying the taste of berry goodness on the go on your own, the NEW Ribena Simply Strawberry is suitable for all occasions and lifestyles! This new range consists of the Ribena-staple 1 Litre cordial – just one serving (200ml) fulfils our 100% daily Vitamin C requirements, perfect for sharing with family and friends. Meanwhile, The Ribena Strawberry ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages comes in three serving sizes such as the 450ml bottle, 330ml cheer pack and 200ml packets, priced at RM 3.40, RM2.90 and RM1.60 respectively.

Go All Red And Get A Chance To Win

The berry-licious fun doesn’t stop there! Ribena is also looking to reward 30 lucky winners with a special Instagram contest “The Best Strawberry Moments”. To participate, simply post your best strawberry, red-themed photo to your public Instagram profile with a caption on why you should win Ribena’s Simply Strawberry, tag @RibenaMalaysia and include the hashtags: #RibenaSimplyStrawberry and #SimplyBerryJoyful. The most creative photo will win you a whopping 3 months’ worth supply of Ribena Simply Strawberry 1L cordial!

“The simple joy in life comes with a simple taste of Ribena Strawberries. As Ribena has been a household name in Malaysia through our blackcurrant variant throughout the years, this year adds a new excitement for the festive celebrations,” Hui Min continued. “With this new Simply Strawberry, we hope to provide an added burst of berry-licious delight in the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, providing something meaningful and exciting to be shared with friends and family.”

Treat yourself to the simple joy of delicious taste of strawberries today! Ribena’s refreshing new Simply Strawberry range is now available at AEON and Lotus’s outlets across Malaysia, as well as at 99 Speedmart, and even online at Shopee Malaysia!

To keep up with the latest news from Ribena, head over to their Facebook and Instagram platforms at @RibenaMalaysia.

About Suntory Group

Suntory Beverage & Food Malaysia Sdn Bhd [201301042171 (1071996-A)] is home to Ribena, one of the most popular beverage brands in Malaysia. Ribena is the most popular blackcurrant drink in Malaysia, as well as other parts of the world. Rich in Vitamin C, it is also loved by many for its unique and refreshing blackcurrant taste. Ribena is now home to their new Simply Strawberry range, and is also available in Original Blackcurrant in cordial and ready to drink formats.

#Suntory

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.