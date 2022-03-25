“No Water Play” During Lao New Year in Luang Prabang

Luang Prabang has issued guidelines for safely celebrating Lao New Year in the province this year, with water play prohibited.

The notice, issued by Luang Prabang Provincial Governor’s Office, encourages small celebrations at home or with family, while large group celebrations will be prohibited without authorization from the provincial Covid taskforce.

At the same time, water play by the roadside will be also strictly prohibited, while residents are encouraged to clean their homes and properties prior to the holiday.

Provincial authorities have been tasked with the dissemination of further information in regard to safety during Lao New Year celebrations in Luang Prabang, and are to establish police checkpoints around the city.

Restaurants and entertainment venues will be subject to measures issued by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Authorities will also monitor prices at markets and at vendor stalls to ensure price gouging does not occur during the holiday period.

All religious and tourism sites must ensure that strict Covid prevention protocols are in place.

A schedule of events for the upcoming Lao New Year festival appeared on social media on 11 March but was removed the same day.