Locals Face Major Fuel Shortage in Luang Namtha

A major fuel shortage in Luang Namtha District yesterday saw just one petrol pump open as residents flocked to fill up.

Residents of Luang Namtha District, Luang Namtha Province, have expressed concern about the fuel shortage which saw supplies of regular petrol in the district almost depleted.

According to eyewitness reports and a video posted to social media, the district’s sole remaining pump open for business was in Nongbouavieng Village, while all other petrol stations in the district were closed.

According to a source in Luang Namtha, customers who wished to fill up their vehicles with petrol yesterday were told to bring a plastic bottle with them, while those hoping to fill up for less than LAK 20,000 were not being served.

“I was unable to refuel my motorbike with petrol yesterday because supplies of regular petrol had run out. Everyone was starting to panic,” one man said.

Although petrol was still available in other districts, residents in Luang Namtha District have urged local authorities to address the issue as quickly as possible.

Laos has suffered from fuel shortages and price hikes because much of the country’s fuel is sourced from abroad.

Domestic oil prices are directly affected by global price volatility and events such as the conflict in Ukraine.