Melco’s signature Chinese fine dining restaurants Jade Dragon and Yí are honored Four Diamonds by Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2022

MACAU – Media OutReach – 31 March 2022 –Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s signature Chinese restaurants Jade Dragon and Yí have been honored with a collective total of four diamond accolades by. Cantonese fine-dining restaurant Jade Dragon (City of Dreams) received Three Diamonds and was hailed as a ‘Once-in-a-lifetime Dining Experience’, while Melco’s contemporary Chinese restaurant Yí (Mopheus, City of Dreams) achieved One Diamond and was named ‘Best for Gathering’. This marks the third consecutive years for both Jade Dragon and Yí’s achievements of Three Diamonds and One Diamond accolades from therespectively.

Jade Dragon

Yí



Jade Dragon – Three Diamonds

Three Diamond Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 – 2022 (Three Diamonds)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (Two Diamonds)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2022 (Three Stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (Two Stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (One Star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2021

Trip.com Group Top Global Restaurant List 2021 (Black Diamond)

Tatler Dining Best Restaurants Hong Kong & Macau 2017 – 2021 (Best Restaurant)

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2021

Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2014 – 2021

Yí – One Diamond

One Diamond award winner Yí on the 21st-floor Sky Bridge of Morpheus offers the very heights of innovative fine dining and Chinese cuisine served in a modern seasonal tasting menu format. Its degustation menu is inspired by the 24 Solar Terms of the Traditional Chinese Calendar (Jie Qi), changes 12 times a year and highlights many of the restaurant’s signature dishes. Yí’s honors and awards include:

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2020 – 2022 (One Diamond)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2022 (Recommended)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2020 – 2021

Trip.com Group Top Global Restaurant List 2021 (Platinum)

Tatler Dining Best Restaurants Hong Kong & Macau 2019 – 2021 (Best Restaurant)

Tatler Dining Best Restaurants Hong Kong & Macau 2019 (Top 20 Best Restaurants)

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2019 – 2021

Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2019 – 2021

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

#Melco