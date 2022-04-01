Laos Confirms 2,665 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 2,665 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,270 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 2,665 new cases confirmed.

There were 2,665 cases of community spread and 10 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1,3346 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eighty-seven cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were three hundred and ninety-eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were one hundred and forty-seven cases.

In Bokeo Province saw twenty-six cases.

Khammouane Province saw ninety-nine cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,436 active cases of Covid-19, with 669 confirmed deaths, and 179,563 total cases.

Meanwhile, 437 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 76.62% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 61.45%.