Prudential Laos Fully Launches PRU Business to Empower Businesses in Vientiane and Luang Prabang

Prudential Life Assurance (Lao) Company Limited (“Prudential Laos”) announced the full launch of PRUBusiness, a group benefits product, had been completed in Vientiane Capital on 18 March 2022, and in Luang Prabang province on 24 March 2022.

In the presence of business partners, multiple SMEs, corporates, and Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the launch successfully introduced an alternative protection solution to businesses for protecting their staff against death and disability in both provinces. With customizable benefits and flexible coverage, this product can help ease current challenges faced by employees today.

Veejay Madhavan, Leader of Prudential Laos said, “Our goal is to help people get the most out of life. We strive to provide peace of mind to businesses through our customisable health and protection solutions. With a range of protection benefits, business owners can support and meet the evolving needs of their employees, especially during these challenging years.”

Business owners who wishes to know more about the product can now access PRUBusiness information and submit their queries directly to the official portal www.prudential.la. Business owners can easily manage their employee’s policy information and benefits through the PRUBusiness platform, which will be launched later this month. This innovative solution will serve as a convenient support for their employees, including e-claims submission functions.

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 18 million life customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London (PRU), Hong Kong (2378), Singapore (K6S) and New York (PUK). Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

