Laos to Approve More Than 300 New Mining Projects

Laos is considering the approval of 308 new mining investment projects across the country.

Deputy Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ms. Khamchanh Vongsenboun spoke during a recent ministerial meeting to review the management of mining concessions and investment projects in the country.

She said that the new projects will include some 262 mining projects, eight rare ore mining projects, and 38 trial projects, Vientiane Mai reports.

The new investments in the mining sector, if approved, are set to generate more than USD 36 million in revenue.

Laos is expected to produce mineral products valued at USD 7.832 billion from 2021 to 2025, up by four percent from the previous five years.

The Lao government has allowed foreign and domestic investors to undertake mining operations since 1990, with mineral resource deposits found at over 570 locations across the country.