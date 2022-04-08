Laos Confirms 1,842 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 1,842 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,097 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 2,033 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,807 cases of community spread and 35 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1123 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw thirty-nine cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were eighty-nine cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were eighty-six cases.

In Bokeo Province saw thirty-two cases.

Khammouane Province saw fifty-five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 4,763 active cases of Covid-19, with 690 confirmed deaths, and 192,860 total cases.

Meanwhile, 424 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 77.27% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 62.88%.