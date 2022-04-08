Results of the ixCrypto Index Quarterly Review (2022 Q1)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 April 2022 – Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited announced the 1st quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”). This is the first crypto benchmark index launched in Hong Kong.

The number of constituent cryptos will be increased from the current 11 to 19 constituents from effective date of the review, in light of decreasing dominance of Bitcoin and emergence of more diversed market landscape. The changes are as follows:

Additions

1. Algorand

2. Avalanche

3. Cosmos

4. Fantom

5. Internet Computer

6. NEAR Protocol

7. Stellar

8. Tron

Deletion

N/A

The free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.23%, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 71.94%. The constituents change and recapping at 40% will be effective on April 19, 2022 (Tuesday) due to Easter break.

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD2.47tn to USD2.16tn (-12.6%), and a drop in the daily volume from USD114bn to USD113bn (-0.9%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price edged down by 0.2% since the last review.

More details about the ixCrypto Index, including its constituents and constituents’ weight, are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

For further enquiries, please contact:

Irene WONG +852 3595 3638

enquiry@ix-index.com

Surina HUI +852 3595 3638

enquiry@ix-index.com



Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and in the top 25 of 90-days-average-trading-volume. Number of Constituents Variable/19 in Q2 2022 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not in top 25 of trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%, or a 40%/ 30%/ 20% step cap under extreme conditions Currency US Dollar Dissemination Every 5 seconds, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (HKT) Website https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

Crypto 90-day-average-volume * 90-day-average- Market Cap Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap Weighting (%) After 40% Cap 1 Bitcoin $26,998,951,275 (1) $783,081,899,958 41.52% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $14,895,513,851 (2) $351,469,654,072 60.15% 34.52% 3 XRP $2,256,334,379 (5) $36,223,120,503 62.07% 3.52% 4 Cardano $1,577,294,786 (8) $35,756,108,414 63.96% 3.41% 5 Solana $2,206,903,181 (6) $34,277,454,884 65.78% 3.33% 6 Terra $2,482,079,723 (4) $27,692,464,047 67.25% 3.19% 7 Avalanche $1,184,614,942 (11) $20,579,466,806 68.34% 2.17% 8 Polkadot $1,201,613,018 (10) $20,400,629,194 69.42% 1.88% 9 Dogecoin $856,605,587 (15) $18,766,806,764 70.42% 1.61% 10 Polygon $430,988,076 (20) $13,031,651,220 71.11% 1.10% 11 Cosmos $720,929,221 (16) $8,443,250,245 71.56% 0.73% 12 Litecoin $907,689,282(14) $8,414,374,373 72.00% 0.78% 13 NEAR Protocol $1,209,129,004(9) $7,783,537,940 72.41% 0.79% 14 Algorand $1,008,991,434(13) $6,606,445,444 72.77% 0.52% 15 Tron $4,375,196,957(3) $6,505,554,686 73.11% 0.63% 16 Bitcoin Cash $699,903,225(17) $6,327,823,838 73.45% 0.61% 17 Stellar $301,252,290(26) $5,340,337,017 73.73% 0.49% 18 Fantom $350,544,946(22) $4,986,410,806 73.99% 0.30% 19 Internet Computer $340,051,675(23) $4,457,264,201 74.23% 0.40%

Data as of 31 March 2022 (HKT)

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

* For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website

Appendix 3

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

IX Crypto Indexes are disseminated from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. at a 5-second interval on every Hong Kong business day. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged. The tickers are shown below:

Index Name Nasdaq GIDS Ticker ixCrypto Index IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXBI ixEthereum Index IXEI

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes, please visit https://ix-index.com.

If you are interested in licensing, obtaining product specification and/or sample data files, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com. For dissemination of our index as vendors, please contact licensing@ix-index.com

IX Asia Indexes offers API access for investors, researchers, or others interested in high-quality crypto index data. We provide API token authentication for API access. For more details, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

About IX Fintech Group and IX Asia Indexes

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the IX Fintech Group. Aiming to become one of the leading index compilers in Asia, its services in the areas of both real and digital assets cover index consultancy, index design, index calculation and dissemination, and index education. As a key participant of Cyberport Hong Kong, and supporter of the University of Hong Kong (“HKU”) Internship and Career Mentorship Program, IX Asia Indexes launched the first Hong Kong cryptocurrency index – ixCrypto Index together with its mentees from HKU in 2018 with growing subscription. The index platform was awarded the ETNet Fintech Award – Outstanding Crypto Index Platform (Wealth Investment & Management) 2019. ixCrypto Index is created by IX Asia Indexes and licensed to ixFintech and Nasdaq GIDS for its dissemination.

Website: https://ix-index.com/

About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. On 1 June 2020, the hourly index was launched. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top 25, ranking by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. The real time index is available from 9 am-9 pm and updated at every 5-second interval. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

About IX Asia Indexes Advisory Committee

To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, ixAsia has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet twice a year to discuss matters relating to the ixAsia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of ixAsia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new ixAsia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



Webpage: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

#ixCryptoindex #IXAsiaIndexes