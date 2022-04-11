Laos Confirms 662 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 622 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,040 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 622 new cases confirmed.

There were 653 cases of community spread and 9 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 329 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw sixty-one cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were fifty-three cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were twenty-three cases.

In Bokeo Province saw seven cases.

Khammouane Province saw seven cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 3,609 active cases of Covid-19, with 700 confirmed deaths, and 195,203 total cases.

Meanwhile, 476 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 77.27% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 62.88%.