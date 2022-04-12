Thai Police Investigate Bomb Thrown at PM Prayut’s House

Thai police are investigating an incident on Sunday night during which a home-made explosive device was thrown into the residential compound of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

20-year-old rapper “Book,” a member of the “Eleven Finger” rap group has been taken in for questioning in connection to the incident after the discovery of firecrackers and smoke flares in his apartment, according to Thai PBS World.

Book admitted to attending a red-shirt event held at the October 14th Memorial on Sunday but denied throwing a cherry bomb into the First Infantry Regiment compound, where Thai PM Prayut resides.

He had been seen riding his motorcycle in the area.

Cherry bombs, or “ping pong bombs” were used by Thai anti-establishment groups last year as they clashed with police around the Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection.

Sunday’s gathering marked the 12th anniversary of the 2010 Red Shirt riots, in which 90 people were killed and 2,000 were injured in clashes between security forces and anti-government “Red Shirts” fighting for democracy.

During the memorial event, the group poured oil onto a coffin adorned with pictures of Prime Minister Prayut and set it alight, The Thaiger reports.

The event occurred as prominent Thai politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of the disbanded Future Forward Party faced accusations of less majeste and breaking cyber laws in a January 2021 Facebook live stream.

Mr. Thanathorn said in his live speech that the government had mishandled its Covid-19 vaccination campaign and unfairly favored a bioscience firm owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

He denies the allegations, saying his criticism was aimed at the government and not the royal family.