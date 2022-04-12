VENI, VIDI, VICI – Mitch Evans Conquers Rome For Jaguar TCS Racing

Mitch Evans makes history for Jaguar TCS Racing as the first driver to win both races in a double-header weekend in Rome.

He’s only the third driver in Formula E history to win an E-Prix on two consecutive days. The Italian capital is turning into a second home for Mitch Evans who has now won three Rome E-Prix.

Mitch Evans and Sam Bird lined up fourth and fifth on the grid respectively after a successful qualifying session saw both drivers compete in the quarter-final duel against each other. Mitch progressed to make his first visit to the semi-finals this season.

In the first ten minutes of the race, Mitch Evans made a decisive overtake on Jake Dennis to move into a podium position. He continued to execute a flawless drive, overtaking André Lotterer and Jean- Éric Vergne to take the lead of the Rome E-Prix.

The New Zealander tussled with the front runners for a number of laps before a late safety car was deployed. A late and fearless ATTACK MODE strategy coupled with good efficiency enabled Evans to regain the lead of the race and take back-to-back victories on the streets of Rome.

Teammate Sam Bird, also had a strong race, and was set to score more valuable points for the team. Sam showed the exceptional pace of the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 before a collision while battling for position with Nick Cassidy forced him to retire in the final lap of the race.

Mitch Evans moves to fourth in the drivers’ standings, only nine points behind the leader, while Sam Bird sits in eleventh. Jaguar TCS Racing move to fifth in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship teams’ standings.

James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal: “A double win for Jaguar TCS Racing in Rome. Weekends like this are incredibly hard to achieve but it’s down to the huge effort from all of the team to deliver this historic weekend for Jaguar. Rome has been kind to us with five podiums and three wins in three years and it’s great to have our season back on track after such a strong performance from Mitch and the team. We know how competitive this championship is so we’ll take this momentum forward from Rome, keep working hard and keep building on our championship in Monaco.”

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing driver #9: “This weekend has been a dream. I was hoping to come to Rome and get some solid points but a double win is just incredible. Yesterday was amazing but I knew it would be really hard to do repeat again today as these double-headers can be tricky. The Jaguar I-TYPE 5 has been just perfect. This is our third win here now and I’m going to take this incredible feeling and momentum into Monaco. It is time to celebrate!”

Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing driver #10: “Amazing weekend for the team. To come away with two wins with Mitch is absolutely unbelievable. The race car was fantastic, and Jaguar TCS Racing have done a stunning job in the break to transform what was a difficult start into a winning formula. Congratulations to every team member involved and we look forward to Monaco.”

The sixth round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place on the iconic streets of Monte Carlo, Monaco on 30 April 2022.

ABOUT JAGUAR TCS RACING

Jaguar returned to racing in October 2016, becoming the first premium manufacturer to join the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E Championship street racing series. In season seven Jaguar TCS Racing finished runners-up in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship teams’ standings – the most successful so far in Jaguar TCS Racing’s Formula E history.

Formula E is a real-world test bed for Jaguar with its journey to becoming an all-electric luxury brand from 2025. Jaguar TCS Racing will deliver new sustainable technologies and set new benchmarks in quality in support of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy.

Jaguar TCS Racing goal is to ‘Reimagine Racing’ and together the team will test, develop, learn and collaborate, sharing insights across Jaguar Land Rover which will benefit future road car development. Specifically, learnings and technology transfer from Formula E will help ‘Reimagine” the Jaguar brand coinciding with the company’s commitment to the Gen3 era of Formula E.

As an official manufacturer team in Formula E, Jaguar TCS Racing designs its own powertrain, which includes the motor, transmission, inverter and rear suspension.

To control costs, the carbon fibre chassis and battery are common components and the same for all eleven teams. This allows the focus to be on developing electric vehicle powertrains which are efficient and lightweight which will improve the performance and range of future Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles.

The 2021/22 Formula E season is the second season of World Championship status as granted by the FIA – the sport’s governing body. It will be the fourth and final year for the teams to be racing with the futuristic Gen2 race cars.

Teams have two race cars, one per driver, which will be used for the full race distance of 45 minutes plus 1 lap.

Beyond its all-electric concept, Formula E is unique in the world of motorsport for its choice of venues. The championship takes place on temporary street circuits in the centre of the world’s major cities including Diriyah, Mexico City, Rome, Monaco, New York, London and ending in a double-header race weekend in Seoul.

New Zealander, Mitch Evans finished season seven fourth in the drivers’ championship and Jaguar TCS Racing finished second in the teams’ standings – the most successful so far in Jaguar TCS Racing’s Formula E history – with eight podiums, two wins, one pole position and 177 points scored. After his first season with the team, Briton, Sam Bird finished sixth in the championship with two wins, three podiums and a pole position

Race to Innovate

Formula E remains a key priority for Jaguar Land Rover and the company’s Reimagine strategy. As the only all-electric world championship, Formula E allows us to test and develop new electric vehicle technologies in a high-performance environment. It continues to be the test-bed for our Race to Innovate mission that will see Race to Road and Road to Race learnings that will help shape our electric future – a future that Jaguar is passionate about, and dedicated to for the benefit of our society, the changing landscape of mobility, sustainability and our customers.

