Bitget Launches Automated Bot Trading For Its Users

Bitget partners with CryptoHero to provide users access to automated crypto trading bots

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 April 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget announces the introduction of automated trading bots on its platform, via a partnership with CryptoHero. The automated bot trading service is now available to all users on the Bitget platform.

Bitget is one of the top crypto derivatives exchanges

The automated bots technology is provided by Novum Global Ventures, the company behind CryptoHero (www.cryptohero.ai), an award-winning crypto trading bot platform. CryptoHero provides various trading strategies through a simplified user-interface, while its Bots Marketplace also allows new users to familiarise with automated trading by using proven crypto bots created by experienced traders.

Bitget is the chosen platform when it comes to derivatives trading, for more than two million crypto traders across 50 countries. As Bitget continues to grow its global footprint, increasing efforts are made to further improve its service offerings and provide a wide variety of trading solutions for its growing community. Known for its flagship products such as: One-Click Copy Trade, USDT-Margined Futures, Coin-Margined Futures and Launchpad, Bitget has garnered a significant following since its launch and will continue to strengthen its offerings via partnerships with like-minded partners.

“The trading experience of our Bitget community is of utmost importance to us. We are continuously looking to enhance the overall trading experience for our users while helping them achieve passive income on our platform. We are extremely thrilled to be partnering with CryptoHero to introduce an automated bot trading option on Bitget, allowing our users to make use of every opportunity to enhance their investment portfolio,” commented Sandra Lou, CEO of Bitget.

“Our user-friendly and award-winning CryptoHero platform allows users access to the world of automated crypto trading. Very often, a trader will miss market opportunities during rest periods. An automated crypto bot will fill in the gap and take advantage of such opportunities,” said Christopher Low, CEO and founder of CryptoHero.

About Bitget

Bitget is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange established in July 2018. Serving more than 2 million customers in 50 countries, Bitget aims to contribute to the adoption of decentralised finance on a global scale. Since its launch, Bitget has become the world’s largest crypto copy trading platform, through the gaining popularity of its flagship One-Click Copy Trade products. According to CoinmarketCap, Bitget was ranked third globally, in terms of its derivatives volume as of January 2022. Adhering closely to our mission of Better Trading Better Life, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to our users around the world. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major’s official eSport crypto partner soon after. Partnerships with leading Russian eSports organisation Team Spirit and Turkey’s leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray were also announced in early 2022.

For more details about Bitget, please visit bitget.com.

About Novum Global Ventures

Novum Global Ventures is a company headquartered in Singapore with offices throughout Southeast Asia. It invests in innovative blockchain startups and is behind the highly successful CryptoHero – a crypto trading bot software. CryptoHero was launched in early 2021 and has gained rave reviews among its users all over the world. Its founding team consists of experienced fund managers who operates digital asset funds.

For more details about CryptoHero, please visit https://cryptohero.ai



