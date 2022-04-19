CYOTC （陳大怡加密貨幣找換店）has been awarded the 「Superme Brand Awards – Cryptocurrency」by CAPITAL and open its Second Branch Shop

has been awarded the 「Superme Brand Awards – Cryptocurrency」by CAPITAL, gaining trust and confidence from its customers with unswerving efforts.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 April 2022 – Cryptocurrency should be no stranger to people nowadays especially many people who are thirsty for seeking more financial resources in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downside, which has made “Cryptocurrency” and “Bitcoin” one of the top search results in search engines in recent years. In 2021, CYOTC In view of more and more investors playing a part in the cryptocurrency market, CYOTC（陳大怡加密貨幣找換店） has made relentless efforts to open its second branch shop in Yuen Long in late March this year, following the grand opening of its first shop in East Tsim Sha Tsui in March 2021.

Investment involves risks and careful study before the investment is essential. CYOTC holds regular talks for beginners to equip them with the necessary knowledge of cryptocurrency investment. The talks focus on introducing blockchain and cryptocurrency, the transaction processes, benefits and drawbacks of different investment means of cryptocurrency. Moreover, CYOTC offers complimentary one-on-one tutoring to help customers better understand their own investment products.

With two physical shops in Hong Kong, CYOTC（陳大怡加密貨幣找換店） was established by YouTuber Ms Yee Chan. Chan has shared about cryptocurrency on her Channel since July 2020, prior to the time that the world’s wealthiest man Mr Elon Musk hasn’t embraced cryptocurrency yet. It has showed Chan’s strong foresight in cryptocurrency investment.

Cryptocurrency transaction is not processed by cash directly but is supported by USD Tether, which is pegged to the US dollar and redeemable as a cryptocurrency. There are various ways to buy USD Tether and the safest and most cost-efficient way is through Over-the-Counter (OTC). OTC is a cryptocurrency exchange platform, allowing investors to exchange cash and cryptocurrencies in a convenient way. Considering the crucial role that OTC plays in cryptocurrency investment, Chan has made determined efforts to open the second branch shop of CYOTC amid the pandemic.

The second branch shop of CYOTC is located in Yuen Long, which is a two-storey on-street shop. The shop is decorated with a concise and modern style that is comfortable and spacious with a total floor area of 2,000 square feet, offering plenty of space to organise talks for beginners and help more people to learn about cryptocurrency.

