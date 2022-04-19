Recharge With 7-Eleven’s New Comfort Food Menu of Ready-to-Eat Local Delights

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 April 2022 – If you’re burning the midnight oil or just need a break from a busy day, the comforting and familiar tastes of our own local cuisine is sometimes all you need to get back on track. This all-new range of local delights now available at 7-Eleven lets you conveniently enjoy a mouth-watering variety of Asian flavours anytime, anywhere!

Zi char favourites and sedap classics

7-SELECT Seafood Pao Fan (U.P. $6.50) is Asian comfort food at its best. In Mandarin, pao fan means ‘submerged rice’ and this Teochew-style dish is exactly that! Cooked rice is served in a light seafood-based broth, soaking up all that delicious goodness. Fish cake slices, fried fish and a juicy prawn complete this wholesome hug in a bowl.

7-SELECT Seafood Hor Fun (U.P. $5.80) is our version of one of the most popular, crowd-favourite zi char dishes. Silky smooth hor fun noodles tossed in a rich, thick gravy and topped with fish cake slices, prawn, squid and cai xin. Wok hei can be savoured in every bite, making this dish a satisfying meal at any time of the day!

7-SELECT Black Bean Chicken with Rice (U.P. $4.50) is also on the menu, featuring succulent pieces of chicken with red and green peppers covered in a delightfully aromatic and savoury black bean sauce. The fermented black beans give this dish that unmistakable umami flavour that will have you going back for more. Pop it into the microwave and enjoy the flavours of this comforting dish at home or the office in a matter of minutes!

Looking for something spicy? Taste Asia Kapitan Chicken with Blue Pea Rice (U.P. $5.50) is a seriously sedap and super convenient meal for one. Kapitan Chicken is an iconic Peranakan dish well adored by curry lovers for its distinctive flavours and aromatic blend of Southeast Asian spices. A generous serving of striking blue pea rice prepared using butterfly pea flowers, aromatic coconut milk and pandan leaves, makes for the perfect accompaniment. You can also treat yourself to Taste Asia Assam Fish with Jasmine Rice (U.P. $5.50)! Tender pieces of fried fish complement the exquisitely spicy and sour Assam gravy along with tomatoes and ladies’ fingers (okra).

Dim Sum on the go!

Normally, you’d only get to savour this traditional comfort food at a sit-down meal. But now you can get your dim sum fix quickly and conveniently with the latest range from SMH Food Enterprise, a trusted local heritage brand founded back in 1961. Simply pop into the microwave and enjoy! 7-Eleven is launching an array of dim sum delights that are perfect for one, making them the ideal complement to any meal or a tasty snack on its own morning, noon or night!

Choose from Sing Mui Heng (SMH) Har Kao (U.P. $2.90), plump prawn dumplings in a translucent wrapper that are juicy yet firm to the bite or SMH Seafood Siew Mai (U.P. $2.90), delicious morsels made with quality shrimp. If you’re in the mood for rice, opt for the SMH Purple Rice Glutinous Rice (U.P. $2.50), a special edition version of the classic loh mai kai made instead with wholesome purple rice. Or, grab some SMH Lotus Leaf Rice (U.P. $2.50), an aromatic dim sum classic of steamed lotus leaves stuffed with pieces of chicken and mushrooms in seasoned glutinous rice.

Pair these local delights with a cup of Fresh Coconut Juice (U.P. $4.70) – the perfect drink to not only keep you hydrated but also help you cool down in this warm weather. This natural 100% coconut juice from Thailand contains no added sugar or preservatives so it’s a great guilt-free option to beat the heat!

Check out the other exciting goodies also available including Gourmeat Smoked Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sausage, Bakehouse Double Chocolate Muffins and more! All these items can be found in the open chiller in selected 7-Eleven stores – for store list, please refer to Tinyurl.com/rtefavourites

Please refer to this summary table for the full list of new ready-to-eat items:

Product RSP 7-SELECT Seafood Pao Fan $6.50 7-SELECT Seafood Hor Fun $5.80 7-SELECT Black Bean Chicken with Rice $4.50 Taste Asia Kapitan Chicken with Blue Pea Rice $5.50 Taste Asia Assam Fish with Jasmine Rice $5.50 Fresh Coconut Juice $4.70 SMH Har Kao $2.90 SMH Seafood Siew Mai $2.90 SMH Purple Rice Glutinous Rice $2.50 SMH Lotus Leaf Rice $2.50

All items are halal-certified except Fresh Coconut Juice.

