Thailand to Push for Mango Sticky Rice UNESCO Listing

Thailand is to push for UNESCO heritage listing for mango sticky rice following international interest in the dish after 19-year-old Thai rapper Milli was seen eating it at Coachella.

Danupa “Milli” Kanateeraku is the first Thai artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

While on stage, the rapper was spotted eating mango sticky rice following her performance, shouting into the microphone, “who wants mango and rice that is sticky?”

Mango sticky rice is a traditional Thai dessert made with rice in coconut milk served with fresh mango. It is typically eaten during the warmer months when mango is in season.

The sweet dish is popular not only in Thailand but also in Laos.

Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday that the government will push for mango sticky rice to be recognized by UNESCO as Thailand’s intangible cultural heritage, according to Khaosod English.

Footage of Milli eating mango sticky rice went viral on social media due to curiosity by international fans, with the hashtag #khaonieomamuang and #mangostickyrice trending on Twitter.