2022 Road Tax Now Payable in Laos

The Ministry of Finance has called upon vehicle owners to make payment of the 2022 road tax, which is now due and payable.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Finance, payment for road tax has been extended from January until now due to the Covid situation.

The notice states that vehicle owners have until 30 June to complete their road tax payments.

Meanwhile, motorists who have not yet paid the 2021 road tax must ensure they do so by the end of June.

Those who fail to meet this deadline will face fines of up to 40 percent of their unpaid road taxes for each offense.

Motorists who have failed to pay for two years will be fined up to 60 percent of their unpaid taxes.

Road tax payments can be made at any bank branch operating in Laos, while customers of BCEL Bank may transfer payments via the BCEL One application.

All the new vehicles registered from October to December are exempt from paying road tax in 2022.