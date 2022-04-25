Hollywood Actress Rosamund Pike Supports Bomb-clearing Efforts in Laos

British actress Rosamund Pike is urging people to support a campaign that will help clear unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Laos.

The Unlock the Land appeal, from the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), aims to fund a team of women to remove the deadly explosives, which continue to contaminate the country after being dropped during the Indochina War.

In a video message recorded as part of the campaign, the Gone Girl star said: “Right now, right this minute, deadly, unexploded bombs are threatening the lives of the children in Laos in south-east Asia, even though those bombs were dropped decades ago.

“People are putting their lives at risk every single day, not knowing that hidden dangers lurk in their land.

Laos is the most heavily bombed country in the world per capita, with two million tonnes of explosives dropped during 580,000 bombing missions, according to MAG.

In her appeal, the British actress said, “These communities need help right now and that is why I’m backing the work of MAG and the brave deminers of Laos.”

“Join me in helping MAG unlock the land for families in Laos so children can play in safety. I think they’ve been in danger for far too long, don’t you?”

Rosamund Pike. who is an ambassador for Manchester-based MAG, said that the organization uses highly trained staff and special machinery to find and destroy landmines and bombs.

The Wheel of Time actress was appointed the first-ever MAG Ambassador on International Mine Awareness Day, 4 April 2021.