Laos Confirms 229 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 229 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 1,452 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 229 new cases confirmed.

There were 214 cases of community spread and 15 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 122 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw three cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were twelve cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were seventeen cases.

In Bokeo Province saw one case.

Khammouane Province saw nine cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,355 active cases of Covid-19, with 734 confirmed deaths, and 205,499 total cases.

Meanwhile, 69 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.53% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 64.41%.