Construction Begins on China-funded Educational Facility in Vientiane Capital

Construction of a new facility funded by China at the Laos Institute of Posts and Telecommunications in Vientiane Capital has begun.

Lao Minister of Technology and Communications, Boviengkham Vongdara, and Chinese Ambassador to Laos, Jiang Zaidong, attended the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Xinhua reports.

The CNY 85.72 million (USD 1.3 million) project sees the construction of a 5,500 square meter buildilng, including classrooms, laboratories, confernece rooms, and a library. It is expected to be complete within 20 months.

A feasibility study was carried out by China’s Institute of Design Electronic Engineering in 2019, while construction will be undertaken by the China Railway Construction Group (CRCG), which was also the contractor of the Laos-China Railway project.

The company says its engineering team will integrate elements of traditional Lao culture into a modern architectural style.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Minister Boviengkham thanked the Chinese side for its contribution to the education sector in Laos, saying that the institute will play an important role in the development of human resources in information technology and communications.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Jiang said that China will continue to support Laos in the education sector and will strengthen cooperation between the two countries.