Laos Confirms 542 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 542 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,513 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 542 new cases confirmed.

There were 534 cases of community spread and 8 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 387 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eleven cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were seventeen cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were twenty-three cases.

In Bokeo Province saw one case.

Khammouane Province saw eleven cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,238 active cases of Covid-19, with 736 confirmed deaths, and 206,041 total cases.

Meanwhile, 83 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.58% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 65.85%.