Laos Confirms 542 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 542 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.
The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,513 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 542 new cases confirmed.
There were 534 cases of community spread and 8 imported cases across the country.
Community Spread by Province:
Vientiane Capital recorded 387 cases.
In Luang Prabang Province saw eleven cases.
In Savannakhet Province, there were seventeen cases.
In Vientiane Province, there were twenty-three cases.
In Bokeo Province saw one case.
Khammouane Province saw eleven cases today.
Total Cases:
Laos now has 1,238 active cases of Covid-19, with 736 confirmed deaths, and 206,041 total cases.
Meanwhile, 83 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.
Vaccination Rate
First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.58% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 65.85%.