Car Crashes into Power Pole Causing Outage in Vientiane Capital  

Police say a car that crashed into a power pole yesterday evening caused a lengthy blackout in Vientiane’s Sisattanak district.

CCTV footage released on social media shows a blue pickup truck speeding through an intersection, crossing the right side of the road, and slamming into an electricity pole.

According to a statement by police, the driver was identified as a 20-year-old woman and was the only person in the car.

A business operator in Beungkhayong Village where the incident occurred says that the electricity was out for some time.

“An employee called me because the power had gone out at my restaurant, and then our freezers stopped working,” he told Laotian Times.

“When I arrived later I saw the badly damaged vehicle on the road. The police were there already, and a tow truck was there as well. The ambulance had left already.”

He said that the driver, who suffered a broken arm, had been taken to Mittaphab hospital.

After a long night of repairs, Electricite du Laos (EDL) was able to restore power to the area.