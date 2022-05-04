Explore Fresh Flower Bouquets from The Interior Collections’ Mother’s Day Range

Pamper Mom with The Interior Collections’ new range of fresh flower bouquets and floral gift boxes. Customers can enjoy free islandwide delivery for orders above $50 in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 May 2022 – As a leading online flower shop in Singapore, The Interior Collections adds a significant touch of elegance to their floral gifts, making every occasion extra special. This Mother’s Day, let the flowers do the talking. Shop from their latest collection of floral arrangements and show affection with a stunning fresh flower bouquet or gift box that is sure to put a smile on Mom’s face.

Choose Unique Fresh Flower Bouquet Designs

Roses have long been a symbol of love and appreciation, making them the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. Featuring a gorgeous bunch of soft pink roses, eustomas and matthiola blooms, Victoria can make a lasting impression on this special day. Don’t forget to write a heartfelt message in the complimentary card – Mom is bound to love this thoughtful gesture!

Make Mom feel like royalty with Wonderful. Go bold by presenting this striking floral basket, carefully crafted with roses, delphiniums, eustomas and wax flowers by The Interior Collections’ florists. With its vibrant purple hues, this fresh flower bouquet will certainly make a lovely addition to any home and instantly brighten up the room.

Among The Interior Collections’ selection of floral gifts, Grateful is another one-of-a-kind arrangement that is worth the splurge this Mother’s Day. Roses, eustomas, daisies – it has everything Mom will love. Plus, the row of money notes adds a touch of humour and will make her laugh. Customers may customise the colour of the box via their website and decide on the total cash amount that goes in it.

Or shower Mom with sweetness by gifting her a beautiful flower arrangement that comes paired with a Jo Malone Pear and Freesia perfume. Choose Inspiring, a floral gift box that is arranged with fresh roses, eustomas and daisies.

Enjoy Free Delivery With The Interior Collections

There’s nothing quite like a thoughtfully arranged bouquet of fresh flowers that can make Mom smile. With The Interior Collections, customers can enjoy a hassle-free experience of ordering their favourite fresh flower bouquets and gift boxes online. They can also get their Mother’s Day floral gift delivered straight to their doorstep in time for the special occasion. And for orders above $50, delivery will be free!

Alternatively, customers may opt for same-day delivery – simply message The Interior Collections via Whatsapp at 9248 2233 to make a request.

In addition, customers that spend $100 can enjoy $5 off their next order with The Interior Collections.

About The Interior Collections

The Interior Collections believes in affordable luxury. We are a group of creative stylists who know from our profession that elegance does not always have to come with a high price tag; All you need is impeccable taste and unbound creativity to add a touch of splendour to your special day.

