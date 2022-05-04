Laos Confirms 259 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 259 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 259 new cases confirmed.

There were 141 cases of community spread and 12 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 174 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eight cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were five cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were fifteen cases.

In Bokeo Province saw four cases.

Khammouane Province saw eight cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 596 active cases of Covid-19, with 756 confirmed deaths, and 208,111 total cases.

Meanwhile, 61 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.80% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 67.08%.