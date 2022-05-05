Schneider Electric Forms Strategic Partnership with Inchcape to Provide One-Stop Total eMobility Solutions for Car Park Operators and Electric Vehicle (EV) Drivers

Best-in-class EV solutions with charging facilities and comprehensive services will increase driver convenience and promote Hong Kong’s Smart Mobility and Sustainability

Schneider Electric unveils new EV chargers, EVlink™ Pro AC and EVlink™ Home, for efficient, resilient and sustainable all-electric transportation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 May 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Inchcape, world’s leading international vehicle services groups, to launch a portfolio of one-stop total eMobility solutions for EVs.

Schneider Electric announced today a strategic partnership with Inchcape, world’s leading international vehicle services groups, to launch a portfolio of one-stop total eMobility solutions for EVs. Jonathan Chiu, President, Schneider Electric Hong Kong (right), and Ted Lau, Managing Director of Greater China of Inchcape (left), came together in a signing ceremony to seal the collaboration.

The rapid transition to zero emission vehicles is vital to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change. That transition is accelerating, especially in Hong Kong where in March 2022, EVs represented about 3.4% of the total number of vehicles.

Supporting the HKSAR government’s EV popularization initiative and the Home Subsidy Scheme, the company has planned to install around 3,000 EV chargers in nearly 90 locations by the end of the year. This will pave the way to achieving its goal of installing more than 15,000 EV chargers by 2025.

“As an impact company, Schneider Electric is dedicated to helping customers, partners and communities around the world to make positive, long-term changes. We are proud to partner with Inchcape to contribute to the global electrification and decarbonization of transport and help Hong Kong achieve its ambition of reaching net-zero in terms of carbon emissions by 2050,” said Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong.

Strategic Collaboration with Inchcape

Sharing the same vision for an efficient and sustainable future for electric mobility, Schneider Electric has formed a strategic partnership with Inchcape to provide car park operators, facilities managers, as well as private EV drivers with an integrated EV solution, including electric cars, seamless charging and comprehensive services.

“This collaboration is an important step in popularizing EVs and supporting the growth of sustainable mobility across Hong Kong. Combining our advanced EV charging technology with Inchcape’s extensive business network, we will accelerate the development of smart, end-to-end solutions and transform the entire electric mobility ecosystem,” said Chiu.

This year, Schneider Electric has planned to launch two new EV chargers, (left) and EVlink™ Pro AC (left) and EVlink™ Home (right). The advanced connectivity and smart charging of EVlink Pro AC enable remote monitoring and control, and optimize energy consumption; while EVlink Home is a simple and easy to install charger for homeowners, minimizing any risk of power supply disruptions.

Ted Lau, Managing Director of Greater China of Inchcape said, “The country’s 14th Five-Year Plan stipulates that carbon neutrality is a priority development direction, leading to the growth of new energy vehicle as a strategic, new product industry. In Hong Kong’s Roadmap on Popularization of Electric Vehicles, the HKSAR Government has also committed to driving EV development, with a forecast of 150,000 units of charging devices built in private commercial or residential parking spaces and another 5,000 units in public charging facilities by 2025. Consistent with the Government’s goal to build more charging facilities to address a pain-point in the development of the current EV market, Inchcape is collaborating with Schneider Electric to provide drivers with more charging facilities and solutions.”

EcoStruxure™ for eMobility for an efficient, resilient and sustainable all-electric mobility

The electrification of transportation is critical in the journey to a net-zero future. Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure for eMobility is a connected, end-to-end solution that is easy to install, maintains power reliability in car parks and buildings, and provides a convenient experience for operators and EV drivers.

This year, the company plans to launch two innovative new EV chargers for eMobility, catering different users’ needs:

EVlink™ Pro AC for landlords, car park operators, and facility managers:

– Advanced connectivity enables remote monitoring and control and supports third party payment systems

– Smart charging optimizes energy consumption and maximizes uptime and efficiency

– Modular and scalable design allows flexibility for operators to add EV chargers whenever needed

EVlink™ Home for homeowners:

– Accessible and interoperable with all EVs on the market

– Robust design (waterproof and impact resistant) is suitable for outdoor and indoor use

– Optional Peak Controller minimizes the risk of power supply disruptions

The new EV chargers are Green Premium™ certified, which promises compliance with the latest regulations, transparency on environmental impacts, as well as minimizing CO 2 footprint.

Beyond EV chargers, landlords, car park operators, and facility managers are also looking for ways to improve energy management and reshape EV charging infrastructure to accommodate increased electricity demands. Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure EV Charging Expert, a charging load management system, enables property owners or operators to efficiently monitor and control EV infrastructure and smartly distribute real-time available power to charging stations within their building.

Aspiring to a future of net-zero eMobility, these capabilities are all part of Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure for eMobility, which offers a complete, end-to-end integrated ecosystem of hardware, software and services. They help owners, individuals, and stakeholders involved in public and private eMobility infrastructure projects to make them resilient, efficient and green to support future demand and address the challenges posed by climate change.

Appendix: Highlights of Schneider Electric EV Chargers

For landlords of commercial and residential buildings, car park operators, and facility managers For homeowners EVlink™ Pro AC EVlink™ Home Advanced connectivity and sustainable Supports remote monitoring and control, making operations more efficient

Smart charging optimizes energy consumption Flexible and user-friendly Modular and scalable design

Accessible and interoperable with all EVs on the market

Simple and intuitive to install, commission, use, operate and maintain Reliable and safe compliant Robust design (waterproof and impact resistant) is suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Compliant with international safety standards Budget-friendly and sustainable Affordable solution

With Green Premium™ label and sustainable certifications Convenient and user-friendly Accessible and interoperable with all EVs on the market

Easy for homeowners to install and use Reliable and safe compliant Optional Peak Controller minimizes the risk of power supply disruptions

Robust design (waterproof and impact resistant) is suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Compliant with international safety standards Will be available in Sep 2022 Will be available in Jul 2022

