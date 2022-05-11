Laos Takes First Medal at SEA Games in Hanoi  

Lao pencak silat fighter, Poukky, has won the country’s first medal at the SEA Games 2021 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Poukky Salermbubpha,23, bagged a bronze medal after defeating Singapore fighter Siti Nazurah Mohd Yusoff Binte with a total score of 9.9 points in a match held today.

Pencak silat is an Indonesian martial art incorporating strikes, grappling, and throwing in addition to weaponry.

The bronze medalist was a Washu fighter in 2013 before taking up pencak silat in the 30th SEA games in 2019.

Elsewhere in the women’s division, Indonesia’s Puspa Arum Sari defeated Malaysian Nur Syafiqah Hamzah in the women’s single’s tunggal with 9.95 points, while the Malaysian managed 9.9.

Filipino Mary Francine Padios Cezar got 9.94 points, while Thailand’s Nurisan Loseng received 9.91.

Laos is currently in the top eight of the medal tally, with Vietnam taking first position, followed by Malaysia and Indonesia

The SEA Games 2021 is being held in Hanoi, Vietnam from 12 to 23 May.