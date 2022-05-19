Vovinam Athletes Win First Gold Medal for Laos

Laos has received its first gold medal in Vovinam at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Female vovinam athletes Mala Inthalacksa and Picksamai Insoumang bagged a gold medal for Laos at the vovinam dual sword form event on 19 May.

Vovinam is a Vietnamese full-contact martial art involving the use of the hands, elbows, legs, and knees as well the use of weaponry such as swords, knives, and claws.

Athletes from the Laos Vovinam Association were confident of a win after successfully competing at global vovinam events in the past.

Both athletes took home gold medals at the Third SEA Vovinam Championship 2014 in Myanmar.

Laos also secured one gold and five bronze medals from dancing events at the 4th SEAVF Southeast Asian Vovinam Championship 2017, hosted by Cambodia.