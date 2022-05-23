2022 Taitung East Wave Festival Officially Launches from 5/14 to 5/28 at Shanyuan Bay, Taitung

Taiwan’s First and Only Outrigger Canoe Makes its Debut on the East Coast

TAITUNG,TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 23 May 2022 – The 2022 Taitung East Wave Festival held its opening ceremony with Taitung County Magistrate April Yao kicking off the event at Shanyuan Bay on May 14. The event will last for 15 days until May 28 with a total of 15 planned activities. A series of splendid beach and sea area recreational activities will allow the public to experience a total new way to enjoy summer in Taitung. Registration for most of the activities was fully booked the moment registration opened, demonstrating the high expectations from the public towards the activities.

2022 TAITUNG EAST WAVE FESTIVAL’s Grand Opening Magistrate April Yao and her honorary guests were all present to kick-off the event together.

Taitung has the longest coastline in the whole of Taiwan, measuring 176 kilometers in length, this lengthy stretch of coastline is perfect to transform the East Coast into the recreational access point to the Pacific Ocean. The Taitung County Government has been actively involved with the revitalization work for Shanyuan Bay, allowing the public to enjoy the sea in a safe recreational area while experiencing the beach barefooted. It will continue to promote various dryland and sea activities to transform Taitung into a one-of-a-kind paradise for the summer and to enrich the available opportunities for the public to become closer to the ocean.

Surrounded by the sea, Taiwan has a close story with the Austronesians, where Taitung is the origin of the Austronesian navigation culture. For the public to experience what it means for Taitung to be a coastal city, The Hawaii-imported Outrigger Canoe—the one and only of its kind in Taiwan—will be on display for 15 days to symbolize that this event started here, on the East Coast, in Taitung.

