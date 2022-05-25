Thai Scientists to Develop Monkeypox Test  

A Monkeypox test is being developed by a Thai medical center using genetic data provided by Portugal and Belgium.

The Thaiger reports that the Center of Medical Genomics from Ramathibodi Hospital is working on a Monkeypox test using genetic codes.

Results from the test will be available in 24 hours, and it is expected to be ready for usage in the next two weeks.

The Center explained that scientists developed the test using genetic codes from German and Portuguese laboratories as a model, allowing Thai scientists to produce results in under 24 hours.

The test involves collection of a saliva swab or blister sample that will be collected for analysis at the Center.

Currently, no monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Thailand.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) that has symptoms similar to smallpox, but is less clinically severe, according to WHO.

The disease can be transmitted from one person to another by close contact with body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle aches, and asthenia, and can last for up to 21 days.