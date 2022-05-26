One Injured Following Head-On Collision Near Vientiane Hospital 

Two vehicles collided near Mahosot Hospital yesterday evening leaving one driver with minor injuries in Vientiane Capital.

According to the Deputy Head of the Sisattanak District Traffic Police Division, Lt. Col. Bounet Soubuachan, a white SUV exiting Don Chan Palace Hotel collided with a pickup truck along Quay Fa Ngum near Mahosot Hospital.

Fortunately, no deaths or major injuries were reported but both vehicles were severely damaged.

The major causes of road accidents in Laos include drunk driving, reckless driving, speeding, drivers suddenly changing directions, as well as general violation of traffic regulations.

Despite months of lockdowns and curfews, Laos recorded 5,576 accidents throughout 2021, with 831 people killed and 8,388 injured, 9,910 vehicles damaged, and a total cost to the economy of over LAK 92 billion.