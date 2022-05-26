SOLARR CEO Alex Lee to Speak at Artaverse in Hong Kong

Lee will be a featured speaker presenting on “The Future of Utility NFTs”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 May 2022 – SOLARR, Asia’s first decentralized NFT-Fi platform, announced today that Alex Lee, Founder and CEO of SOLARR, is scheduled to present on the future of utility NFTs at Artaverse on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM HKT.

The Future of Utility NFTs by Alex Lee, Founder and CEO of SOLARR

Commenting on his upcoming talk at Artaverse about how utility NFTs will transform the future of NFTs, Lee says, “The first wave of NFTs – ‘digital collectibles’ – was merely a discovery and speculative process where the allure of verifiable ownership and collection was not enough to sustain attention in this nascent market. A new wave of NFTs – utility NFTs – has now emerged to reveal the real-world use cases of NFTs.”

“The NFT hype may die down, but its technology is here to stay. Utility NFTs possess a greater degree of dynamism and real-world application scenarios than their predecessors. And now, they can be designed to add utility value to our lives and transform the way businesses interact with customers,” Lee added.

For his upcoming talk, Lee, a seasoned financier and pioneer in digital assets, will be drawing upon his experience in the digital asset space, where he was most recently the Head of Institutional Coverage & Strategic Initiatives at HashKey Group. He participated in building the group’s client franchise, crypto-fiat transaction capability, licensing strategy, and in the duo-listing of the first-ever U.S. SEC-approved token offering on HashKey’s digital asset exchange in 2019. Lee was formerly Deputy Chief of Staff to the CEO at BC Group (SEHK:863), whose subsidiary OSL is Hong Kong’s first SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platform.

Lee also has over a decade of experience in private equity investing and financial services including investment banking and asset management at Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley, besides serving as a Director at various Hong Kong-listed companies.

Artaverse, one of Hong Kong’s largest NFT and local art outdoor exhibition sprawling over 150,000 square feet of event space, has attracted luminaries in the NFT space, art lovers, and collectors. The event from June 3-12, 2022 at Central Harbourfront, Hong Kong, will feature more than 100 brand partners and artworks by famous local contemporary and digital artists.



About SOLARR

SOLARR is Asia’s first decentralized NFT-Fi platform, empowering users to increase utility, unlock value, and liquify NFTs within a secure multi-chain ecosystem with integrated economic infrastructure, paving the way into the metaverse virtual economy.

For more information, visit:

#SOLARR #NFT #DeFi