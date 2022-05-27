South African National Found Dead in Vientiane Capital

A South African man was found dead in a laborer dormitory in Vientiane Capital yesterday evening.

The 20-year-old man was found at the dormitory near the Mekong River with wounds on his wrists and legs consistent with a knife attack.

The man’s death was reported at approximately 10 pm by witnesses who discovered his body, with emergency services personnel called to the scene.

Documents found at the scene indicate the man had been employed as a pilot.

Valuables found on his person have authorities ruling out robbery as a motive.

Police are conducting an investigation to try to establish the cause of death.