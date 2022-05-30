Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Glean Wide Industry Recognition of Its Initiatives Built on The Brand’s Understanding of Hong Kong Parents

Nabbed Four Accolades at the Marketing Magazine’s Loyalty and Engagement Awards 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 May 2022 – Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (MJNHK) earned strong industry recognition for its consumer engagement programs at Marketing Magazine’s Loyalty and Engagement Awards 2022. In total MJNHK took home three gold in Best CRM strategy, Best Loyalty Programme (Food and Beverage), Best Engagement Campaign – Specific Audience and one silver awards in Best Eco-Loyalty Campaigns to recognize the brand’s engagement programs, the Club MOMs and We CAN Protect the Future.

At Mead Johnson, we care about the consumer and the whole community. We have successfully attracted support from expectant and new mothers for these two important initiatives. Club MOMs, Hong Kong’s first 24×7 brand-driven WhatsApp community for mothers, and We CAN Protect the Future, the first-in-the-market can recycle pilot program.

“We were able to successfully connect with busy Hong Kong parents and encouraged them to contribute to a sustainable future. These awards are a recognition of MJN Hong Kong team’s continuing commitment to our purpose. MJN is dedicated to providing the best start to life and building a better future together.” said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.

Club MOMs: Building meaningful connections through tailored communications and customized activities

Understanding mothers’ solid needs and desires to be associated with communities on social media, MJNHK took the lead in launching the Club MOMs program. This allowed us to build a relevant and close-knit community for local mothers on their pregnancy-to-motherhood journey, a time filled with excitement and happiness, which can also bring about apprehension and uncertainty.

Armed with in-depth understanding of parents’ concerns throughout the pregnancy journey and newborn period, MJNHK utilized its network of healthcare professionals to amass and share timely and useful information to this newly created mother’s community , ranging from pre-natal care and nutrition tips in the early stages of pregnancy to self-care and fitness advice for post-natal care, including customized activities to address mother’s needs, such as yoga classes to members who gave birth within 3 to 6 months – the ideal time for new mothers to start exercising.

The personalized nature of the information made brand communications significantly more effective and engaging, demonstrated the brand’s professional insights and cares to the community, resulting in a 92% retention rate and a more substantial loyal customer base.

We CAN Protect the Future: Tapping into daily consumer routines to build a cleaner and more sustainable world for the future generations

As the leading infant and child formula company, MJNHK saw its responsibility to build a more sustainable future for Hong Kong and its next generation, nurturing their best start in life, and therefore pioneered the city’s first territory-wide infant formula can recycling program.

MJNHK surveyed over 1,100 parents to identify barriers preventing them from recycling. Based on these insights, the company designed a highly accessible, relatable, and trusted recycling program that addressed local parents’ needs and concerns towards recycling formula cans.

MJNHK initiated a strategic partnership with e-commerce leader HKTVmall to launch collection points across all 18 districts in Hong Kong, making formula cans recycling more direct and convenient than ever. A consumer-focused reward scheme was also designed to motivate parents to recycle used formula cans when they picked up new supplies at stores. Through aligning parents’ buying and recycling patterns, the program made recycling a natural part of the customer journey as well as driving environmental and business sustainability.

The action-oriented program saw over 5,800 infant formula cans returned for recycling within the 12-week pilot period. 82% of the participants started building formula can recycling habit after joining the program. 85% of participants built a positive perception towards the brand because of this sustainability program, and the brand acquired 75% more new consumers on HKTVmall platform.

These outstanding initiatives demonstrate MJNHK’s ongoing efforts in understanding customer needs and creating effective campaigns to improve customer loyalty and engage the community.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century. Since its founding in 1905, the renowned infant and child nutrition brand has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world’s children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.

Excellent quality has helped Mead Johnson Nutrition earn the trust of nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous approach, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence, and caring feedback to the community have also helped establish a good brand image.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has been in Hong Kong for half a century. It provides Hong Kong parents with high-quality, science-based products, various parenting information, and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.

Mead Johnson Nutrition’s scientists and healthcare professionals are focusing their efforts on the formula for children with special nutrition needs. Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists on producing the formula for children with metabolic disorders, giving them hope.

For more information, visit http://www.meadjohnson.com.hk/

#MeadJohnsonNutrition