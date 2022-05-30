Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series to Debut at Macau’s City of Dreams on June 24-25

Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, Macau and Jin Sha from Hangzhou to jointly deliver Macau’s first-ever six-diamond feast

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 30 May 2022 – Proudly organized by Melco Resorts & Entertainment in partnership with the 2022 Black Pearl diamond restaurants, Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series is supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and set to be unveiled on June 24-25 in Macau. Tickets for the unprecedented six-diamond crossover collaboration of Macau between the acclaimed Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, Macau and Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake will go on sale starting June 1 (Wednesday).

Executive Chef Kelvin Au Yeung of Jade Dragon, City of Dreams, Macau

Fresh Fish Maw Filled with Wild Yellow Croaker, Bamboo Piths Supreme Fish Maw, Chinese Medicine Fish Soup





Priced at MOP 2,625* for Melco Style WeChat members and MOP 3,088* for non-members, the eight-course tailor-made menu is crafted by the powerful duo of Black Pearl three diamond restaurants and will bring together the best flavours of authentic Cantonese and Zhejiang cuisines in a once-in-a-lifetime gourmet extravaganza at Jade Dragon.

Pan-fried Hokkaido Sea Cucumber Filled with Egg Plant Pork Paste and Garlic Chili Sauce, Deep-fried Pomelo Peel with Shrimp Roe

Chinese Executive Chef Wang Yong of Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake





The exquisite six-diamond experience is highlighted by a harmonious combination of some of the most well-loved signatures by Chinese Executive Chef Wang Yong of Jin Sha and also off-menu delicacies that are exclusively created for the evenings by Executive Chef Kelvin Au Yeung of Jade Dragon:

Hazelnut Foie Gras Pate and Spring Onion Pancake,

Marinated Soft-boiled Egg in Longjing Tea with Sturgeon Caviar,

Low Temperature Cooked Japanese Scallop with

Lotus Root in Garlic Chili Sauce

by Jin Sha

Fresh Fish Maw Filled with Wild Yellow Croaker, Bamboo Piths,

Supreme Fish Maw, Chinese Medicine Fish Soup

by Jade Dragon

Stir-fried Lobster with Sea Urchin and Glutinous Rice Wine Sauce

by Jade Dragon

Pan-fried Hokkaido Sea Cucumber Filled with

Egg Plant Pork Paste and Garlic Chili Sauce, and

Deep-fried Pomelo Peel with Shrimp Roe

by Jade Dragon

Chinese Wampee Sorbet

by Jade Dragon

Shanghainese Braised Pork Belly and Abalone in Sweet Soy Sauce, Peas

by Jin Sha

Roasted Goose Roll Filled with Black Truffle, Shrimp and

Pork Paste Braised Nepal Rock Rice

by Jade Dragon

Chilled Bird’s Nest with Osmanthus and Lily Bud

by Jin Sha

Petit Fours

by Jade Dragon



For the third consecutive year in 2022, Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, Macau received the top three diamonds accolade from the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide and was hailed as a ‘Once-in-a-lifetime Dining Experience’. The restaurant has also earned the coveted Michelin three stars, Trip.com Gourmet’s only Black Diamond restaurant title in Macau, and the Forbes Travel Guide five star rating, amongst others.

This inaugural four-hands dinner is part of the gastronomic activities of “Tasty June”, one of the monthly themes of the MGTO’s “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign this year, which will also coincide with the United Nations’ Sustainable Gastronomy Day on June 18, thus reinforcing Macau’s reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Starting in June and running throughout 2023, Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series will put together a total of 10 four-hands dinners which cover a wide variety of cuisines between Melco’s signature restaurants in Macau across City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau and the 2022 Black Pearl diamond restaurants. These extraordinary collaborations will offer gourmands the opportunity to discover and savor the regional specialties from all over China, and also help promote some of the greatest restaurants of Macau in the Greater China market. Preserving Macau’s diversity in food culture through “Inheritance, Innovation, and Exchange”, Melco is dedicated to promoting Macau as a Creative City of Gastronomy both locally and beyond.

Advance bookings of at least 24 hours is required for the Jade Dragon x Jin Sha four-hands dinners and seats are limited. For reservations, please call (853) 8868 2822. Details of the Melco Style WeChat membership can be found at www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/melcostyle.