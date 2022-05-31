Porsche Design and AGON by AOC unveil the new PD32M: a 4K, 144 Hz, HDR 1400 premium display

The epitome of high-performance gaming

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 May 2022 – The exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design and AGON by AOC – one of the world’s leading gaming monitor[1] and IT accessories brands – have unveiled a new exceptional gaming monitor: the Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M. The 80cm/31.5″ premium gaming display features a unique design inspired by characteristics and details of a Porsche sports car. Combining high performance with superior quality and finish, the PD32M is perfectly suited for high-octane competitions by the most demanding gamers, due to its crisp 4K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time. The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M also features MiniLED backlight technology and DisplayHDR 1400 support – creating an unparalleled visual experience.

“With our long-standing partner Porsche Design, we have again created an iconic and highly capable gaming monitor that combines the best of both worlds. As a true multi-purpose device, the PD32M comes with features that will appeal to -skilled and ambitious gamers as well as content creators, enabling them to enhance their performance and productivity,” says Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore.

“Our overarching goal was to create a high-end monitor with sophisticated design and superior technology. In 2020, Porsche Design and AGON by AOC collaborated on the PD27, a 240 Hz QHD gaming monitor, with a stand resembling the roll-cage of a Porsche racing car. With the second generation gaming monitor, we developed the racing-inspired design even further. It integrates, for instance, design cues from the steering wheel and wheel spokes of a sports car,” says Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer at Porsche Design.

Functional Design inspired by sports cars

The PD32M’s stand functionality dictates its shape. Rigidity and robustness are key elements within the gaming industry and as a result, these features are subtly applied to the display housing and sandblasted aluminium cast stand. Compactness is also of paramount importance for monitors and therefore the design of the display panel housing follows the functional layout of the internal components. This results in soft rear tapered surfaces emerging from the panel itself towards the main internal component housings. Separate visual cavities are included to guide towards the various connector locations. Additionally, in order to visually optimize panel thinness, the rear display housing is tapered at the sides with a gentle slant, creating a trapezoidal shape, which includes metal mesh inlays for the cooling and audio speakers. These areas are also indirectly RGB backlit, to unobtrusively immerse and enhance the overall gaming experience and express dynamism. Subtle additional details such as a backlit horizontal cooling strip is inspired by air-cooled intakes found on sports cars. The product branding is also presented in a vibrant manner, by means of an interchangeable projection logo.

Experience high-performance

It is not just the design that sets the monitor apart from other gaming monitors on the market; the large 31.5″ monitor sits securely and firmly on the desk and is height adjustable for ergonomic positioning. The stand also supports pivot adjustment for vertical orientation.

The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M features a flat IPS (AAS) panel, reproducing 1.07 billion colours to display even subtle differences in hues. It is also highly colour accurate with 97 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space to achieve lifelike colours and shades. With the integration of the state-of-the-art MiniLED backlight technology, the monitor features 1,152 dimming zones, which can individually light up according to image content. Proven to display both blinding sunlight and very intense black shadows in the same frame, the PD32M is certified with the top-of-the-line HDR certification, DisplayHDR 1400. With up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, it dwarfs the common ~300 nits brightness of modern gaming monitors.

The IPS panel runs in pin-sharp 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) with a high, fast refresh rate of 144 Hz. With a true 1 ms GtG response time, the so-called “ghosting” between frames is virtually eliminated. With the inclusion of Adaptive-Sync, the new device is capable of variable refresh rate (VRR) implementations, eliminating artefacts such as tearing and stuttering. The PD32M caters to both PC and console gamers, thanks to its DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The monitor additionally supports devices up to 120 Hz at 4K over USB-C as well as current-gen consoles via HDMI 2.1.

Perfectly suited for content creators

The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M doubles as a productivity machine for content creators, designers, editors, or programmers. It is a perfect home-office monitor with its USB-C input, allowing the monitor to receive the display signal as well as transfer power (up to 90 W – depending on the HDR setting) and data to a connected notebook with just a single USB-C cable. Furthermore, notebooks can access and use all the devices connected to the monitor’s 4-port USB 3.2 hub, such as keyboards, mice or external drives. Finally, the PD32M features a KVM switch, so users can easily switch between two sources, such as a gaming PC and a work notebook, while using the same keyboard and mouse. The monitor can show both sources simultaneously in its Picture-by-Picture mode (maximum UHD at 60 Hz) from its DP, HDMI or USB-C ports.

Additionally, the PD32M is packed with a powerful sound system. Dual 8W speakers enhanced with DTS sound provide the rich and clear audio-experience that gamers expect.

Customisable RGB lighting

While the PD32M is already one of a kind, it can be customised even further. The device features fully customisable RGB lighting (Light FX) at the back of the display. When booting up, the monitor will greet users with an animated start-up logo and a special sound. The on-screen display (OSD) menu is designed with a unique and user-friendly structure, while a wireless gaming keypad is included for users to quickly access the OSD settings of the monitor with comfort and ease. Last but not least, the monitor arrives with a USB stick that includes user manuals and related software.

The revolutionary Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M will be available in 2022. For more local product information, please visit : AP.AOC.COM

