ECCIL EuroCham and the European Union Delegation Co-organized the 2nd Lao-Europe Business Networking and Promotion

The European Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Lao PDR (ECCIL EuroCham) and the European Union Delegation in Lao PDR co-organized the Lao-Europe Business Networking and Promotion Event on 26 May 2022 at the Pullman in Luang Prabang.

During the event, ECCIL EuroCham and EU in Lao PDR, who both work on facilitating and increasing two-way investment and trade flows between Lao PDR and Europe, introduced their respective programmes and activities to support entrepreneurs in Lao PDR and their work fostering responsible investment and in supporting trade and the private sector development in Lao PDR.

“ECCIL EuroCham and the European Union Delegation are long time trusted partners sharing the common goal of supporting European companies, but also of assisting in the development of the local economy and fostering sustainable and responsible private investment in the country.

The event aims to celebrate the ties between the Lao and European business communities in Lao PDR” said Thiane Khamvongsa, Executive Director of the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Lao PDR.

“ECCIL EuroCham has worked for a decade on raising the profile of Lao PDR in the European business community as an investment destination and on creating a “single voice” of European Businesses advocating for an improved business environment. While our core network is in Vientiane, we are hoping to extend our activities to Luang Prabang now that businesses, including in hospitality, are gearing up for a better year.” She added

The event was attended by over a hundred persons from the business community in Luang Prabang, and by Mr Khamthan Somphanvilay, Deputy Director of Division of Industry and Commerce in Luang Prabang, and Mr. Bounthieng Soulivan, President of the Luang Prabang Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The EU re-oriented its strategy in Lao PDR, and made it a top priority to support trade and private sector development, together with other Team Europe partners, to support green and inclusive growth”, explained Mr Vincent Vire, Head of EU Cooperation in Lao PDR. “The EU will thus reinforce its collaboration with ECCIL and its members in this regard, to promote quality responsible investment, especially from EU countries, and increase EU trade with Lao PDR”.

“The statistics for regional trade with EU make it is obvious that we are behind our neighboring countries which means there is a significant scope for increased Lao trade with EU.

Let us use this event as the kick-off for intensified cooperation between chambers, and between chambers and the Government of Lao PDR with the common goal to increase Lao export to EU, and to attract responsible European investors to Laos!” added Mr Peter Fodge, President of ECCIL EuroCham.