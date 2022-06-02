Thailand Confirms First Monkeypox Infection in the Country

Thailand saw its first case of monkeypox in an air passenger traveling from Europe to Australia.

Thai PBS reports that a passenger from Europe stopped over at an international airport in Bangkok to transit onto a flight to Australia and later developed symptoms of Monkeypox virus.

According to Head of the Bureau of Epidemiology, Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawonganon, 12 crew members who had contact with the infected patient are now in quarantine and will be isolated for more than 20 days.

A Thai lab tested tourists in Phuket who were suspected to be infected with Monkeypox virus, however the three developed the symptoms of herpes.

The monkeypox patient had close contact with an infected person in the past 21 days.

Dr. Chakkarat said that suspected cases will be subjected to tests, background risk checks, disease investigation, treatment and quarantine until it is proven that they are clear of the disease.